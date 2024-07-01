Close race in POM Hockey 11s

The tournament will be played in two segments. Round five played on the weekend was the final round of the first segment.

Since the tournament started in April, the tournament has enjoyed interesting showdown from participating teams. Teams have been putting their all in each round, for a placing in the finals.

Male Vice President of the Port Moresby Hockey Association, Milton Kisapai, said, “Currently the men’s competition is equally contested. So far, we have got contenders like Sesagulls and Bladez. Both teams are yet to lose a match and a couple draws. Then we’ve got the likes of Sunam, and Koukou who is the current 11s format champions. The men’s competition is a very tight competition at the moment.”

Kisapai said the women’s division is also tightly contested. He said all the participating teams have fielded very good players, and this is evident on the pitch.

Eight teams are participating in the 11s tournament. Both men and women have A and B grades.

The tournament will host its second segment as soon as the first segment concludes.