Close game for POM men’s softball

Another close match up is expected from Kikila Cats and Defence both coming off loses to Brown Eagles and Gazelle last week. KC should account for Defence if they play a more disciplined game.

Competition leaders Gazelle take on 6th placed Aces. It will be a tough one and tipping Aces should put on a strong challenge to upset the antelopes in a close finish.

After coming off tough losses last weekend, Bears and Stingerz will take the diamonds with a strong mindset to unsettle each other’s game plan. A strong batting line up with tight fielding could decide the outcome. At this stage the Bears are the.

The main game will see two juggernauts, Pawa and Eagles battle it out on the main Diamond 1 at 3pm. It’s a Top of the table clash 3 vs 4 with little separating the two in terms of big game experience, especially their power batting and fielding which makes it an even money game. The team with less errors and bats well on the day will take the win.