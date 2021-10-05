Clarification sought on COVID measures

The recent measure released by the National Control Centre restricts any gathering of more than 20 people.

In a statement, Cricket PNG said it believes that cricket does comply with this and would like to be able to play and train in accordance with all lockdown measures.

“While we await confirmation of our interpretation of the new measures, Cricket PNG has suspended all cricket, and has instituted full COVID-19 protocols allowing only small group trainings.

“Cricket is a non-contact outdoor sport, where at no time are there more than 15 people on the field (11 fielders, 2 batters and 2 umpires).

“A cricket field is a large outdoor space, the approximate size of two rugby fields, where it is rare for any player to be within two metres of each other, and even then, they do not touch.

“Cricket PNG acknowledges that no spectators can be permitted to games to be compliant with these measures.”

CPNG said all their contracted players and staff are vaccinated, and they have consistently promoted vaccination.

“We have protocols in place that all staff and visitors to Cricket PNG must follow, including mask use. We maintain separate areas for each team off the field during games, ensuring that we stay well below the 20 people gathering limit,” stated the organisation.

“We are hopeful for a quick and positive response to our submission to clarify the lockdown measures, as it is vitally important for our fully vaccinated Kumul Petroleum PNG Lewas to be able to train and play matches, with only four weeks left before they depart to represent PNG in Zimbabwe in their own World Cup Qualifying tournament.

“We are confident that the authorities understand that Cricket PNG is committed to work constructively with them, are champions for vaccination and diligently practice being COVID safe.”