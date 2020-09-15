City set for mountain bike race

The Rosso Cup, a first for the province in partnership with the Forest Research Institute, is a family-friendly event that is set for the 19th of September.

Over 500 cyclists have registered for the inaugural event that will be hosted at the Lae Botanical Gardens. While tickets are needed for the botanical garden, cyclists will also race around the Raun Wara area, which is a free-to-watch event.

Lae City Authority interim CEO, Neil Ellery, said there are many advantages of cycling. It can provide a healthy lifestyle, can be a form of entertainment, provides a cheap form of transport and encourages better behaviour.

“It’s an individual sport so when you’re riding a bike, you’re actually completely focused on that bike so what you’ll find with cyclists is that, especially with our youth; they don’t have problems. The problem is that we’re not giving our youth the opportunities for other things that occupy their time.”

The event promises to be a fun day for families and their children, with prizes to be given out to top 10 cyclists in both the men’s and women’s events, including 12 prizes for the 12 participants in the para-athlete category.

The race categories are:

7 and under – girls and boys

8-11 years – girls and boys

12-14 – girls and boys

15-17 – girls and boys

Senior men’s and women’s

Corporate teams

Para-athletes

Competitors have registered from all around the province. Ellery said the youngest competitors are three-year-olds while the oldest is a 63-year-old woman from Yalu.

(Lae City Authority interim CEO, Neil Ellery)