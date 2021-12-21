City Pirates Rookie 7s Champions

Despite the slippery surface, the Kimbe boys handled the condition well with great display of good ball control, skill, strength and speed to outclass their city opponents.

After coming out second best at the recently staged inaugural 2021 Great Sepik Invitational rugby sevens tournament in Wewak, Kimbe 15 City Pirates made no secrets about their plan to ambush and spoil the party for the more fancied teams from the capital city from day one of competition.

In the Cup quarterfinals, Kimbe 15 City Pirates beat Harlequins, while Piggies easily accounted for Brothers setting the stage for the main cup decider.

Despite conceding Piggies 1st and only try of the contest in the early exchanges Pirates quickly got back on the front foot with back to back tries in quick succession to hit the lead at 14-5 until the break.

Led by Lae Snax Tigers grand final winning centre and wing combination of Lynol Molpoyo and former Pukpuks 7s flyer Max Vali. 15 City Pirates continued from where they left off in the first half with strong runs and better ball control with plenty of speed in slippery conditions to outclass the Piggies running in two more unanswered tries to seal the deal in their favour 24-5 at fulltime.

Prior to the big grand final showdown Rookie 7’s Tournament Director, Sailosi Druma had tipped Kimbe 15 City Pirates to take out the cup after their impressive displays since the start of the tournament last Friday.

Druma said despite less number of teams participating this year it was high class and entertaining rugby 7s.

This year’s rookie 7s Cup winners walked away with K10,000 for the men, K4000 for open women, U20 K5000 and K2000 for the Deaf team.