City Hosts AFL Easter Cup Clash

POM AFL President, Douglas Lai said although the games kicked-off late today, all games ended perfectly with the finals set for tomorrow.

Lai said the Easter Cup is a new concept set out for POMAFL and AFL throughout the country and is being trialed for the first day. He said it is working out well with good interest from men young boys and girls.

Southern and Momase took to the field in the first match with Momase coming out winners. In the late match this afternoon, it was an even tussle between NGI and Highlands followed by the women’s challenge between Southern and Momase to conclude the day.

Lai said the four teams are made up of players from the POMAFL that have been randomly picked for each region with no restrictions.

However, for next year, they hope to have strict eligibility rules where Highlanders strictly play for Highlands and the other regional teams do the same.

The President further explained that today they also had the playoff with 1 vs 2 and 3 v 4 to decide who advances to the elimination, the Cup and plate and bowl finals.

Lai acknowledged the support of Moni Plus for the Easter Challenge, who have been proud sponsors for POMAFL.

Moving forward, he said they are using the Easter Cup as preseason for the season proper, which kicks off on April 23.