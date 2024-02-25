CHEBU BOOK GRAND FINAL

Chebu dominated both the fielding and batting departments, leading 13-3 until the top of the 5 innings saw Bears launch a fight back but to no avail.

From the get-go, Chebu looks primed for a masterclass performance against underdogs Bears who bravely stayed in the contest and never game up until the finish.

The Douglas Paak-coached outfit got on the front foot early scoring 9 runs to 2 until complacency started creeping into their game resulting in several misdemeanours in their fielding and batting that allowed the young Bears outfit to capitalize and score runs.

Chebu was led by veteran captain Nancy who on the pitching mound took control of proceedings restricting Bears batters and hung on until the end of the 7th inning to seal the game in their favor 21-15

Coach Douglas Paak who kept the girl's adrenaline level running for the entire innings was a relieved man at the end of the nail-biting showdown. Paak said the team has a good mix of youth and experience and had to work hard for the win today.

Chebu will now stand by for the grand final for both B and A grades in two weeks on the 9th of March