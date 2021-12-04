Charles Lee Cup Kicks Off In Dei

The competition is projected to be the biggest off-season league in the province.

It has attracted teams from Dei, Mul Baiyer, Tambul Nebilyer and Hagen Central.

Twenty-six players were selected from last year’s competition to train under the Mt Hagen Eagles franchise; 10 of whom debuted in the 2021 Digicel Cup season. This year the competition has increased teams from 32 to more than 60.

Tournament Chairman, Nixon Kolo said each district will host 16 teams. Dei Council Coordinator, Noki Kot said there are a number of mercy passes given to a few select teams from the provincial border.

The top two teams from each district advances to the Cup finals at the Rabiamul Rugby oval in Mt Hagen.

Tournament Patron, Charles Lee says the matches will be played over three months.