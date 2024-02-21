Chan Re-elected To Head CRU

The election was conducted at the CRU Annual General Meeting on Friday 16th February, 2024 in Port Moresby.

In compliance with the constitution of the CRU, the election of office-bearers was also conducted at the AGM; all clubs unanimously supported the incumbent executives, who were re-elected into office for a term of 3 years.

The CRU executives re-elected were Kori Chan (president), John Nilkare Jr (vice president), Ernie Gangloff (treasurer), and Mary John as the secretary.

As part of the re-elected President’s Report, Chan thanked the support received from fellow executives and affiliate clubs. Chan said that when his Executive assumed office in 2018, the CRU was, as it had always been, the premier Provincial Union in PNG.

He acknowledged the efforts of his predecessor, Jacob Anga, who had led the association through a tumultuous period in PNG’s rugby history, and much effort, kept the fire burning in affiliate clubs.

“Clubs that have been the foundation for rugby in Port Moresby and PNG. They had to change how the game was being administered in the CRU and set standards and goals that would push their boundaries and elevate their ambitions to lofty heights,” Chan highlighted.

He thanked the support of platinum sponsors, Pepsi and Moni Plus, and the support received from other sponsors. Chan said without their support, the successful delivery of season 2023 culminating in hosting the grand final would not have been possible.

Chan said the support of sponsors enabled the CRU to conduct Junior and Senior Coaching Clinics for players and coaches, facilitated by Rugby icons like Will Genia (Patron and Ambassador), Matt Giteau, Paddy Ryan, Aidan Toua (Ambassador), and the CRU Technical Team.

A referee clinic and exchange program were also conducted with the support of the Pacific AusSports program, facilitated by Callum Roberts of the Queensland Rugby Referees Association.

With all the support received in 2023 to lift the standard of rugby at CRU, Chan looks forward to a better season in 2024.