Centurions Sign Macdonald

The nine-time Papua New Guinean international, who played for the Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast Titans, St George Illawarra Dragons, North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks across his 98-game NRL career, has barely featured at the top level of the Australian game since the end of 2018.

The one-year deal will give the veteran winger a chance to reinvent himself, and restart his career. The 27-year-old believes he still has plenty to offer on the field.

Macdonald only played five games in 2019 for the Cowboys, and two for the Sharks in 2020 before going uncontracted in 2021.

He joined Norths Devils in the QRL halfway through the season where they won the 2021 Intrust Super Cup.

After putting pen to paper with the English club, Macdonald was reported to be super excited and can't wait to get over and play.

He said coming to live and play in the United Kingdom has long been an ambition and this is his perfect opportunity.

Macdonald said he's known (coach) Adrian Lam for a while now and being a legend in PNG and the constant dialogue already established, it would make the transition easier.

Relegated from the Super League at the end of the 2021 season after a disastrous year, Leigh will be desperate for a return to the top flight in 2023.

Macdonald joins recent recruits Jai Whitbread and Sam Stone, as well as other international players like Nathaniel Peteru and Blake Wallace at the club.