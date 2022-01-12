 

CCIC Kicks off with Enga/Jiwaka challenge

BY: Terry Longbut
15:24, January 12, 2022
PNG’s biggest and longest running offseason rugby league competition the Coca Cola Ipatas Cup is all set to kick off this weekend with the Enga and Jiwaka challenge.

CCIC Competition Manager Sam Koi in a media conference today said the competition normally starts around December however due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was delayed until this weekend.

The annual CCIC competition had sought clearance from the Pandemic Controllers’ office. Competition Manager Sam Koi was a relived man today when officially announcing the games are finally kicking off this Friday.

Koi said the games will continue with Eastern End and Western End, and if all goes well, they should complete all games within six weeks, including the finals.

He said with the New Guinea Islands leg of the challenge, so far only Kimbe for West New Britain has responded, with no word from East New Britain. Meanwhile there is continuous dialogue with the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and New Ireland.

