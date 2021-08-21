Cats Look To Bounce Back

Cats are desperate for a win after a string of three consecutive losses to the more superior teams in the past three weeks.

The Cats began the season on a high note, taking an easy 49-7 run over debutants, Alavana Swans in the season opener four weeks ago. However since then they have conceded three consecutive losses and look to make amends with a bit of luck going their way this weekend.

Gereka Bombers are a team predominantly made up of volleyball converts who are still learning the trade of how to use both hands and feet to launch their attack.

Peter Keneke appears a standout for the Bombers but he will have too much to bear on his shoulder against evasive Glen Saniong, Greg Ekari and Steven Iauve.

Experience Yogomin brothers Unapo and David with Silai Mark, Jeffery Aihi and Peter Maoni will provide added advantage for the Cats cause for victory.

In Saturday’s showdown, Alavana Swans will have hands full when they meet the more experienced and highflying Bismarck Maritime West Eagles.

The Swans club officials will again appreciate having to play the reigning champions for their young players to learn and pick up some skills.

In the women’s matches, three new teams Alavana Swans, Gereka Bombers and 13 Plus Cats make entry into their inaugural matches with Swans taking on Eagles in today’s encounter while the Cats take the Bombers.