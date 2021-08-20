Casualty Ward: Tamou, Roberts returns delayed; Jennings hurt again

Tamou has again succumbed to a foot injury, while Roberts has not played since the Tigers moved to Queensland last month.

"Unfortunately he won't be playing this week, he's still got a niggle," Tigers coach Michael Maguire said of Roberts. "We pushed him today to see how he was and he won't be in the team."

George Jennings's comeback from a knee injury was shortlived with the Melbourne winger hurting his knee again in Thursday's match against the Gold Coast.

Jennings had been sidelined since round 18 with a PCL injury and appeared to aggravate the same injury late in the first half of the round 23 clash.

Jeremy Marshall-King has played his last game for Canterbury this season with the hooker returning to Sydney to be with his partner for the birth of his child.

Canterbury coach Trent Barrett said on Thursday that Marshall-King's absence had given Kyle Flanagan another chance in the halves with Bailey Biondi-Odo taking over at hooker.

Andrew Fifita underwent laryngeal surgery late on Tuesday in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The surgeon carrying out the procedure informed that the surgery was successful, and a full recovery is expected.

Titans fullback AJ Brimson is unlikely to play again this season after undergoing surgery for a fractured jaw.

Meanwhile, the Raiders will have to progress well into the finals if hooker Tom Starling is to play again this year after the club announced on Tuesday that he is facing 4-6 weeks out with a broken jaw.

Newcastle have copped a massive blow to their finals bid, with NSW Origin prop Daniel Saifiti facing at least three weeks out due to an MCL injury in his knee.

Parramatta's latest woes have continued with Tom Opacic sidelined for at least a fortnight with a rib complaint while Nate Roache has been ruled out for the remainder of the year with a knee injury.

