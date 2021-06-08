Casualty Ward: Milford to miss a month; Mahoney out of Maroons mix

Prop Rhys Kennedy has returned to training after an infection forced him out of the team for round 12 while Kobe Hetherington will be available for selection in round 14 despite a foot sprain suffered in the second half against the Dragons in round 13.

Eels hooker Reed Mahoney won't be able to be a part of Queensland's playing squad on Wednesday night after partially dislocating his shoulder on Sunday against Newcastle.

Mahoney left the field late in the contest after an attempted tackle on Jake Clifford and Parramatta coach Brad Arthur said the hooker would have scans on Monday but looks like being out for a fortnight.

"He might miss a couple of games," Eels coach Brad Arthur said in the post-match media conference.

Mahoney was due to rejoin the Maroons to be a standby reserve for Wednesday's clash in Townsville and potentially their 18th man on game night. First-choice rake Harry Grant has been cleared to play after overcoming his hamstring tear and the Maroons drafted in Ben Hunt on Monday to their squad as extra cover.

Knights coach Adam O'Brien said Mitchell Pearce (pectoral) and Kalyn Ponga (groin) were closing in on returns but would be unlikely to be right for next Saturday's clash with Souths.

Storm back-rower Kenny Bromwich lasted only 25 minutes in his comeback game before suffering a rib injury that looks set to sideline him for two weeks.

Bromwich, playing his first match after recovering from a hamstring injury, had a pain-killing injection but was unable to return to the field.

Wests Tigers lost five-eighth Moses Mbye and bench forward Thomas Mikaele to knee injuries at Leichhardt Oval on Friday.

Dragons forward Poasa Faamausili failed an HIA in Thursday night's round 13 match.

Titans winger Anthony Don and hooker Mitch Rein were both ruled out of the clash with Melbourne on Saturday. Don (hip) and Rein (shoulder) are both expected to miss only one game.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson has indicated that skipper Boyd Cordner is nearing a return to the field after his enforced lay-off due to concussion.

Robinson told the Roosters Radio podcast that Cordner has been training with the squad and could be ready to go after the second Origin game at the end of June.

"I don't think he'll [be fit] for Gold Coast or Penrith. I'd like him to be ready post the second bye [round 17], post-Origin Two, I feel like he'll be ready to get going around about then," Robinson said.

Cordner was rested indefinitely after copping another concussion in last year’s State of Origin series.

Meanwhile, Maroons star Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out of Ampol State of Origin I after failing to overcome a groin injury.

The QRL released a statement on Wednesday confirming Ponga will return to the Knights to undergo further treatment after falling short in his bid to be available for the series opener.

Maroons hooker Harry Grant (hamstring) has already given himself the green light to play.

In a blow for the Blues' campaign, veteran Knight Tyson Frizell has been booked in for ankle surgery, ruling him out for the entire Origin series.

In further NRL news, the Raiders have suffered a blow with back-rower Corey Horsburgh set to miss 6-8 weeks after dislocating his wrist in the loss to the Roosters.

Sea Eagles forward Zac Saddler has been cleared of a serious brain injury following a head knock in last week's loss to the Knights.

However, he will undergo reconstructive surgery on part of his skull after suffering a depressed fracture and faces an indefinite period on the sidelines.