Carl Webb, the Fearless Warrior of Queensland Origin

Thursday night marked the end of Webb's courageous four-year battle with MND, a journey he faced with the same determination that defined his 187-game NRL career. Webb, a fan favorite for his relentless playing style, left an indelible mark as a rough-and-tumble forward.

His legacy includes 12 appearances for the Maroons, a memorable debut try in the 2001 series, and a pivotal role in the Wayne Bennett-led transformation that shocked a star-studded NSW side. Representing Australia in 2008, Webb's career spanned over a decade with the Broncos, Cowboys, and Eels.

Known as one of the most formidable enforcers of his era, Webb's intimidating presence was fueled by an impressive boxing pedigree, earning state championships. The iconic 2005 Origin clash with Luke Bailey, featuring Webb's unmistakable 'Q' shaved into his hair, remains etched in the State of Origin highlights.

Diagnosed with MND in 2020 at 39, Webb faced the debilitating effects with unwavering resolve. In a poignant interview with Fox Sports' Yvonne Sampson, he expressed no regrets about his full-throttle approach to the game, stating, "It was a really good ride. Life after football was great; I've had my wonderful children. If I didn't do that, I wouldn't have this."

In 2021, the Carl Webb Foundation emerged to support those grappling with MND, reflecting Webb's selfless dedication to helping others facing a similar plight. Despite the challenges, Webb, with the support of former Broncos teammate Darren Lockyer, remained actively involved in fundraisers, showcasing his enduring commitment.

Darren Lockyer, an ambassador for the Carl Webb Foundation, paid tribute to Webb's inspirational resilience: "It's not about him; it's about what he can do for others, and that's his family and other people that suffer from the same condition."

Survived by his partner Cassandra Jamieson and four children, Webb's legacy extends beyond the field, resonating as a beacon of strength and compassion in the face of adversity