Car deal signed with Hunters

The sponsorship is supported by 3 of WRC PNGs brands – Boroko Motors, Globe and National No1. WRC Carpenters committed to six Nissan Navara vehicles, one 15-seater bus and two 25-seater buses through sponsorship period. These vehicles will aid team mobility to high performance pre-season training and regular season transfer.

To signify the partnership commencement, on Thursday 23rd March WR Carpenters Group Motors presented the first Nissan Navara.

“WRC PNG has always been a great supporter of sports in PNG, and we have been sponsoring rugby league, the country’s national sport, through various sponsorships since 2013. We are particularly excited to partner up with the SP PNG Hunters at this stage of their development, as the Official Vehicle Partner,” stated Tony Barlow from Boroko Motors.

WRC Group General Manager for Sales and Marketing, Michael Townsley, commented, “Like the SP PNG Hunters Football Club, WRC is a brand built around commitment and the willingness to compete at the highest level. As Hunters FC enters an exciting period of competition, we are excited to sponsor the team that is driving PNGs sporting reputation.”