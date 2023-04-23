Capital Touch First Championship Outing

The Team Capital Touch performed to the expectation of its officials although it was a relatively new association in the national championship.

Billy Kavara said despite not making into the finals, the team did very well in all divisions throughout the challenge.

The CTA Tournament Coordinator said if it wasn’t for the delay in flights, the team would have done even better. Their delay to Popondetta had cost them round one of the championship which ultimately forced them out of the finals.

The CTA took five divisions to the National Championship last month; Juniors, Open Women’s and Men’s, Open Mix, and Masters.

Kavara, who is now in Port Moresby running the competition at Sir John Guise Stadium said CTA has learned some lessons from the championship.

He said in the next championship, the association will be looking to prepare early in terms of travel so that players and administrators are on the site before the event kicks off. This is to avoid the issue of flight delays that has affected their performance in the last national championship.

While it focuses on ways to improve its preparation to void similar problems in the next championship, the association maintains its aim to provide avenue for the Touch Football Talents in the city.

The Capital Touch Association was formed this year by former Central Touch Association players. The association is the replacement of Central Touch Association which ceased a couple of years ago.