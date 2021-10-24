Calls For NRL Expansion

This comes after the successful bid by Queensland Rugby League club, Redcliff Dolphins to become the 17th club to enter the NRL competition in 2023.

When asked about the expansion of the NRL with an extra New Zealand team or expanding to the Pacific the NRL CEO explained the cost of such a venture would outweigh the positives for the governing body at this stage.

When making the official announcement of the Dolphins inclusion, NRL boss Andrew Abdo said: “This is an exciting day for rugby league because it’s not just about adding a 17th team, it’s about strategy, specifically in Queensland.”

The argument against 18-team competition centres around doubts there is enough playing talent to make two more competitive teams and keep the existing 16 clubs strong.