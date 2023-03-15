Callan Services attend Gymbad workshop

The Network of Callan Services is the largest provider of services to children and adults with disabilities in Papua New Guinea with a particular focus on inclusive education and training.

The Inclusive GYMBAD 2023 Workshop brought together representatives from NOPS and Callan Services who joined GYMBAD staff and coaches for what had been an icebreaker for most of the participants.

Valerie Jim who works with Callan services inclusive education unit was invited to be part of the workshop and was able to share the challenges and services that her organization have in assisting and trying to provide for children and adults living with disabilities.

Valerie like fellow participants was overwhelmed by the sessions and presentations at the workshop.

She said the workshop has also provided another opportunity to network with Gymbad and others partners to work together in assisting and addressing common gender issues.

Valerie is again encouraging especially women and girls who are facing any form of violence and abuse to get to the nearest Callan Services office and seek help adding this includes people living with disabilities.

Gymbad’s prime objective of running such workshops is to remove or reduced the barriers experienced by people with disabilities, particularly women and girls to participate equally.