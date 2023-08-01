Bulolo registers for Momase regional games

The Momase Regional Youth Games will be hosted in Madang District from September 25th – 30th.

Bulolo district manager, Frazer Peter said Bulolo was prepared in advance when they initially received advice from the Morobe Sports Division to conduct its District Games in December 2022 in preparation for the Morobe Games in 2023.

“We conducted competitions for a number of codes and that’s when we selected our best athletes. Today we have a full squad ready for either the Provincial or Regional Games,” said Peter.

He said that they conducted their Games from the wards and local level government, a month earlier which then led to the four LLG contingents competing at the District Games in Bulolo.

“What we got are the best from the district. We expect to showcase their talents and hope that these talents will further be scouted either at the Regional Games or the upcoming Morobe Games,” Peter said.