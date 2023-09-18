Bulls disqualified

It was noted that during the semi-final match between CPL Bulls and Kokopo Muruks on September 9, 2023, Bulls fielded two regular Digicel ExxonMobil Cup players - Nathan Tente and Roy Ellison - who only played two and one games respectively during the normal rounds in the local KCRL. This automatically disqualifies their eligibility to participate in the finals.

To protect its integrity and set standards guided by KCRL regulation 2023, such was an act of disrespect by the Bulls club to the league and its policy. This means whatever the results of the match are, the win shall be awarded by default to the opposing team on technical grounds.

After the league’s deliberations, the CPL Bulls senior men’s team officially forfeited the game by default to Kokopo Muruks.

In other results, KBC Knights beat Rabaul Panthers 18-14 to book the first grand final spot. U20 Vunapope Tears 8 beat CPL Bulls 6 and KBC Knights 8 beat Panthers 2.

Muruks will now face Rabaul Panthers in the preliminary final this Saturday to decide who will meet KBC Knights in the A grade grand final in two weeks’ time.