Buka rugby returns

The tournament will be staged over eight weekends according to Coordinator, Kelly Havara.

The tournament took a one week break last week for teams to recuperate and restock before they continue this week.

"And it gets much more interesting and inclusive as the tournament gets to visit and be hosted by selected constituencies of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville," Havara revealed.

Havara said its been a good start for the tournament, paving way for the much anticipated 2024 Black Orchid 7s.

He added the Komuniti 7s goes on for eight rounds till October this year.

He said divisions currently contested are the under 16s who play as school teams under existing clubs in the competition.

Each participating school is attached to an affiliated club of Buka Rugby Union.

The premier division has 12 teams, eight women’s teams and Under 20 is 12 teams as well.

Havara reiterated the Komuniti Rugby concept unites AROB for the greater part and builds on the gradual evolvement of the code in the province.

He said the inaugural ‘All Souls 7s’ will be staged at the completion of the Komuniti 7s in November.

He said the ‘All Souls’ tournament is to remember fallen Orchid brothers (Jimmy Pahia Semoso, Ian Tenevi and Monford Kehatsin) and also to remember those who have passed on as a result of the Bougainville crisis.

And the ‘All Souls’ tournament is as well a precursor to the famed Black Orchid 7s that will be staged two weeks after the ‘All Souls’.