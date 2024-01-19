Buka 9s underway

Sixteen men's teams and four women's teams from Buka and mainland Bougainville have taken to the field for the two-day competition.

The main objective of the 9s tournament is to develop and re-establish the code of rugby league in the region after the crisis.

With the support of Agmark Ltd, the Buka 9s tournament involves current Guria players and the coaching staff conducting coaching clinics with the teams on the ground including visits to surrounding communities on Buka Island itself.

Tournament Technical Coordinator Markus Kaugla said the clinic involved sessions on basic ball drills and training technics.

Kaugla said he was quite impressed seeing most clubs now starting to muster the dynamics of the game since the 9s concept was introduced on the island back in 2019. The team is led by Jessie Alunga, George Tobata, Wesley Batari, and Nathan Tente.

PNGRFL-certified Digicel Cup Referee Levi Ainui covered the refereeing aspect of the clinics with local referees.

The clinics set the momentum for the tournament. The competition finals are on Saturday 20th January.