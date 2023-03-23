BSP PNG rolls out new system

During the training sessions, agents are being informed about the changes that will occur with the new system, which is scheduled to be implemented next month.

Under the new system, BSP Agents will no longer utilize EFTPOS to facilitate customer transactions. Instead, they will utilize tablets to carry out customer transactions.

Customers will no longer be able to use BSP cards to transact at an Agent; they will use a mobile phone instead.

The new device that will be used has the capability to accept cash deposits, payout withdrawals, deposit funds to other BSP customers, deposit funds to other bank customers, send and receive money, and make loan repayments.