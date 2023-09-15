BSP Liklik Cricket ends Term 3 competition

Every school year Liklik kriket program is rolled out to schools targeting students under 13 and under 15 years of age. It introduces them to the basic skills and knowledge of cricket.

About 160 young boys and girls representing four schools - Bavaroko Primary, Ted Diro Primary, Hagara Primary and New Generation Christian Academy – converged at the Bisini cricket pitch on Wednesday this week to display their cricket talent under the BSP Liklik Kriket program.

Liklik Kriket Development Officers were at hand to organize fun games with the youngsters in their respective age groupings of U13 and U15.

Helai Willie, NCD Liklik Kriket Development Officer, said the end of term-3 competition blast was fun and exciting. The youngsters tried out their cricket skills in batting, fielding and catching. It was a culmination of eight weeks of term 3 with the participating schools.

“The school’s visitations are mainly focused teaching the children about the basic skills rules of the game, and awareness messages around good discipline and the Cricket PNG junior development pathway program,” Willie said.

Willie added that the cricket blast also coincides with the country’s 48th independence celebrations.

Christina Iruru, a teacher with New Generation Christian Academy, was overwhelmed by the level of enthusiasm and interest shown by all the students. She admitted it was a lot of fun.

“For first timers they were very excited playing a different sport other than rugby league,” Iruru said.

“The children were very keen to play and learn rules of cricket. The boys and girl said so themselves and are looking forward to come back for the term 4 blast.”