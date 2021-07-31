BSP Gives K40,000 To Rabaul Schoolboys Rugby

Bank Of South Pacific Rabaul branch in East New Britain yesterday presented K40,000 to the Rabaul Rugby League to support Rugby League programs.

The K40,000 support will go towards the U14 boys,U16 boys, U18 boys and girls teams.

During the presentation BSP Rabaul Branch Manager, Kalat Tiriman said BSP PNG is on a path to picking out young talents at an early age and preparing them onto the right path to achieving their goals and realizing their dreams.

The funds will cover four sets of jerseys worth K20,000, equipment at

K10,000 and an added K10,000 to upgrade the sports field.

Tiriman said participating in sports has a

significant positive impact on our young people as plays an important role in helping children and youths, especially students to engage in healthy activities in a safe and supported environment.

"At BSP, we believe in supporting communities through health, sports and education, and this support is a significant investment, supporting our Rabaul Community in developing not just the game of rugby league but in developing our youngsters in the social and community level,” said Tiriman.

In receiving the K40,000 sponsorship, RRFL President Michael Marum thanked BSP noting that this the competition is the first of its kind for Rabaul with 12 schools gearing towards participating in the competition that kicked off yesterday at the Queens Park Oval, Rabaul.

“We are anticipating over 1400 students to participate in the competition. Taking part in sports enhances values including teamwork, respect, discipline and sportsmanship

that can be translated into positive youth behaviour,” Marum said.

BSP prides itself in supporting sport at all levels, especially with the Junior Rugby League

development for both females and males in the East New Britain Province.