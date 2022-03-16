BSP Gets Behind The PNG Hunters

Yesterday, 15th of March, BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming announced their K150,000 support to help the team continue their hunt for the top spots in this year’s Hostplus Cup and make PNG proud

BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming and SP PNG Hunters Commercial Manager Alan Moramoro formalized the sponsorship deal in a joint media conference held at the NFS yesterday.

Fleming said BSP Financial Group said they are proud to rally behind the SP PNG Hunters 2022 season in the Queensland Hotplus Cup with K150,000 sponsorship.

SP PNG Hunters Commercial Manager Alan Moramoro was delighted to welcome BSP as the new competition shorts sponsor.

He said PNG Hunters board Chaired by Stan Joyce, management and team are excited to welcome a prominent corporate partner.

Moramoro said, “As a 100 percent PNG-owned bank, it is a brand that will sit proudly on the back of our playing shorts as we launch into the Queensland Hostplus Cup 2022 competition.

He added that it is also a great opportunity to partner with an organisation that supports the important value of community and shares the same passion for the people and look forward to bringing out the best for this season.

The partnership also involves great awareness opportunities at home and away games, which the team is looking forward to regardless of on-field performances.

Fleming added, “As a major employer with a large customer base, BSP upholds an inclusive environment that does not discriminate on the basis of gender, ethnicity or sexuality. These values align with the PNG Hunters own commitment to respecting and celebrating diversity.”