BSP backs Rabaul schools rugby league program

This week BSP dished out K40, 000 to kick start this year’s competition

BSP Rabaul branch manager, David Pilai said BSP will continue to support social development such as sports in communities.

This sponsorship would include investing on health and education to prepare them to achieve their dreams.

Meanwhile PNGRFL –NGI Games development Officer, Darius Solomon said, the financial support is a big boost for the competition and acknowledged BSP on behalf of PNGRFL for supporting the school competition for the last three years.

Rabaul Rugby Football League Competition has five primary schools participating this year with the inclusion of Boisen Secondary School and SunRise FODE Centre.