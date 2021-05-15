BSP backs Kimbe Cutters

BSP presented a cheque of K100,000 to the Cutters in Kimbe.

“We are grateful to BSP for being part of the local talent development, not only as a sponsor, but being part of the team’s progress through financial literacy trainings, new account opening and guiding the players in making wise financial decisions,” said Kimbe Cutters Vice President, Sydney Nuli.

He thanked BSP for the three-year commitment to the team, which has enabled the team to successfully participate in the Digicel Cup competition since 2019.

“Thank you BSP and we look forward to another challenging and better year in the Digicel Cup,” he said.

When presenting the cheque, BSP Kimbe Branch Manager, Betty Posangat said the bank’s motivation for supporting the franchise is aligned to BSP’s core value of ‘Community’.

“BSP, as a key partner in the nation’s development invests in sports to help promote development of young local talents at provincial levels. We are proud to support the team at this level. The backing is an exciting way to be connected and responsive to the West New Britain community,” said Ms Posangat.