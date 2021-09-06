Brothers Secure Finals

In the major and minor semi-finals played on Sunday, Brothers were a class above Gelegele Panthers 26 nil, to secure the minor premiership, and book the first grand final spot.

In the U20 match, Brothers beat Muruks 12-8 and are on standby for the grand final. And in the Women’s major semifinal playoff, Sisters defeated Royals to secure the 1st grand final spot.

Meanwhile in the elimination finals A grade, Lions defeated Kokopo Muruks 10-9, however Muruks lodged a complaint against Lions for fielding Guria player Ilias Stanley who played for Bala Dogs in the Rabaul league on Saturday, and then played again for Lions in the Kokopo City League on Sunday. This is technically deemed illegal and against PNGRFL Constitution.

In the preliminary finals this Saturday, Panthers play Royals in the Women, Muruks meet Panthers while in the A grade match, Panthers will size up to either the Muruks or the Lion, pending the outcome of the appeal after league sits tomorrow.