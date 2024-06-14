BROTHERS FACE UNDERDOGS IN POMMSA

United Brothers coming of a big win last weekend will look to give Eastern ACES the same dosage with their batting through the likes of Elthony Daple, Anu Karai, Ora Gime, Adrian Chan and Oscar.

Eastern ACES have their own ACE up there sleeve with Clifford Kouse to restrict Brothers. Kepas Mormor, Elijah Gele, Clifford Kouse and Joshua Isimel will need to rise if they are to pull off a win.

Meanwhile Pawa and Kikila Cats clash in the next game. Interestingly both teams coming of respective wins last weekend and this makes for an entertaining tussle.

Both teams are in good form but Pawa sitting in 5th place could spark a win, over 8th placed and underdogs Kikila Cats who might pull off an upset.

Front runners Moni Plus Gazelle and Stingerz also coming off loses last week with Gazelle favorites to restore some lost pride with a win against the fast improving Stingerz who are out to give the antelopes a good run for their money.



Main game will see Defence who were trounced last week look to better there dismal performance against the Grizzly Bears who lost narrowly to Brown Eagles. Should be anyone’s game.

Brown Eagles winning streak should continue when they collect two easy points at the expense of Aviat on forfeit.