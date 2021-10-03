Brothers claim title

It was clean sweep for the Brothers club who also scooped the U20 and women’s grand final honors.

In the U20, Brothers beat Kokopo Muruks 8-6, capping off a brilliant season undefeated, while Brothers women’s team Sisters defeated Panthers 6-4.

At the post-match presentation, Brothers A grade picked up the Cup and K5, 000 while runners up Panthers got K2, 500.

In the U20, premiers Brothers got K2, 400 and runners up Muruks K1, 200. Sisters picked up K1, 400 and Panthers settled for K1, 200.

Kokopo City Rugby League Adminstrator Mellie Tamlik said the season ended successfully without interruption compared to last year’s COVID lockdown.

Mellie thanked all the teams for their corporation and corporate sponsors including the East New Britain Governor Nakikus Konga who also committed K10,000 to the league this year.