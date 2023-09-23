Broncos v Warriors: Arthars over Oates; SJ heads up unchanged side

Every fan but a Knights supporter were screaming 'Up the Wahs' last week as Shaun Johnson's impressive return from a calf injury stole the show as he led the Warriors to their first preliminary final since 2011.

The Broncos had their feet up and watched on as their next opponents put the Knights to the sword from the opening minutes right until the end in an early warning to Kevin Walters' side that home ground advantage will mean little on Saturday.

The battle between Reece Walsh against the club that ultimately gave him his first chance in the NRL is there for all to see with the Broncos fullback set to be in the thick of the action at Suncorp Stadium with his role crucial to their chances.

Equally the Warriors have their own former Bronco in Te Maire Martin, who has kicked on and looked comfortable alongside Johnson last week in a battle with opposite number Ezra Mam and veteran Adam Reynolds to saviour.

These two clubs last met in a finals match in 2011 at Suncorp Stadium with the Broncos running away with a 40-10 victory in the qualifying final. It meant little though as the Warriors bounced back to eventually get into the decider.

Regardless of what happens between two of the most consistent clubs in 2023, there will be tears of a different kind for both - the Broncos chasing their first title in 17 years and the Warriors chasing their first since entering the competition in 1995.

Both these clubs met in an Origin affected Round 13 clash in Hamilton with the Broncos stealing a 26-22 victory but in a result that won't mean much on Sunday.

Some will argue this is both sides' best chance of winning a premiership in recent memory with either the Storm or Panthers waiting on the other side for the ultimate shot at glory.

Team news

Broncos: No changes in Friday's 24-hour update. Kevin Walters is blessed with a near clean bill of health and with the added benefit of being able to rest up during week two of the finals, Brisbane have named the same 17 who hammered the Storm in week one. That means Jesse Arthars remains the preferred left winger ahead of veteran Corey Oates, who has been included as the 18th Man. Captain Adam Reynolds (calf) and Origin lock Pat Carrigan (foot) both came through the Storm clash untroubled after missing football in the lead-up to the finals.

Warriors: The same 17 that got the job done in convincing fashion against the Knights last week has been retained and coach Andrew Webster said on Thursday afternoon that's how they'll take the field, with star half Shaun Johnson in no doubt after pulling up well in his return from a calf injury. That means Josh Curran (dislocated finger) and Marata Niukore (knee) will also both be good to go despite being injured last week. Centre Adam Pompey is the only player in the squad who has been on the field for every minute of their 26 games in 2023. No changes in Friday's 24-hour update when Bunty Afoa, Ali Leiataua and Edward Kosi dropped out of the squad.

Stat Attack

The Broncos have won eight of their past nine finals matches at Suncorp Stadium.

Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya has scored in three consecutive games against the Broncos.

Broncos winger Selwyn Cobbo has scored 21 tries in his last 21 games at Suncorp Stadium.

Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak requires one try to equal the club’s tries in a season record (23).

The Broncos have won only three of their past eight games at Suncorp Stadium.

The Broncos have won just four of their last 10 matches against the Warriors.

These clubs have not met each other twice in a season since 2019.

