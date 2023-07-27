Broncos v Roosters: Carrigan on an edge; Radley returns

The Broncos continued their winning ways last weekend in a strong showing against the Rabbitohs, but were hit hard by the judiciary with both winger Jesse Arthars and forward Martin Taupau to miss this week's match with suspension.

The Roosters found form in their dominant win against the Titans, with their attack firing in the first half to post a 30-0 halftime lead before running out 36-18 winners.

Team news

Broncos: Brendan Piakura is out after the 21-year-old failed to recover from a virus which ruled him out of last week's win over the Rabbitohs. Queensland Origin lock Pat Carrigan will replace Piakura on the right edge with Keenan Palasia to step into the run-on side while Xavier Willison joins the bench. Deine Mariner comes onto the wing for the suspended Jesse Arthars while Martin Taupau (suspension) is also out.

Roosters: No changes to the 19-man squad update on Wednesday night. Victor Radley looks set to make his return after being named at lock. Brandon Smith is named to start at hooker after replacing Jake Turpin in the run-on side last week with the pair expected to remain as named come game time.

Stat Attack

Roosters winger Daniel Tupou needs one try to break the all-time record for most tries for the foundation club. He currently shares the mark with former captain Anthony Minichiello with 139 tries.

Only eight Broncos players have achieved an NRL victory against the Roosters.

The Roosters have won five of their past six games against the Broncos.

Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds has scored 32 points in his past two games.

Broncos winger Selwyn Cobbo has scored six tries in his past five games.

