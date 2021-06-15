Broncos v Rabbitohs: Coates hamstring watch; Rested Origin quartet to return

The Broncos have lost three on the trot by an average of 43 points and their prospects of avoiding a 12th loss this season look grim against a Souths side back on track thanks, in large part, to their lethal left edge.

But it's not just flimsy defence hampering Walters and his team. Brisbane have scored more than 18 points only four times in 2021 and registered a paltry six points on another four occasions - output that is just not going to cut it against a team averaging 26 points a game over the season and capable of so much more on any given day.

The Rabbitohs, who comfortably handled the Knights last round, are on a mission to distance themselves from a horror fortnight which saw them concede 50 points or more to the top two teams, Melbourne and Penrith.

Broncos: Winger Xavier Coates was a late withdrawal after injuring his hamstring in warm-up in Canberra. Initial reports are that he has responded well to treatment with a decision on his return to be made after further rehab work.

Playmaker Albert Kelly is also battling a hamstring strain suffered in Friday's captain's run which is expected to sideline him for one to two weeks.

Rhys Kennedy (infection) is the only player scheduled to return from injury this week.

Rabbitohs: Origin representatives Damien Cook, Cameron Murray, Dane Gagai and Jai Arrow will come back into the side after being rested post-Origin which would see round 14 starters Benji Marshall, Jacob Host, Hame Sele and Braidon Burns make way.

Winger Jaxson Paulo (wrist) is scheduled to make his comeback from injury with Taane Milne the most likely to drop out if coach Wayne Bennett makes the change.

Selwyn Cobbo v Alex Johnston: The Broncos second-gamer scored his first NRL try in the loss to Canberra but Cobbo has next to no time to bask in the glow of his breakthrough with Johnston, No.2 on the try-scoring table, coming to town. Johnston registered his first hat-trick of the season, and seventh of his career, against the Knights last round to briefly gain a share of the try-scoring lead with Josh Addo-Carr on 15 four-pointers. Cody Walker, Latrell Mitchell and Dane Gagai will ensure AJ receives multiple opportunities to add to his tally.

Try-scoring No.2 Alex Johnston, second by just one four-pointer, is tops in the NRL for line breaks - and in this category it's not even close. Johnston (22) leads second-placed Reuben Garrick by six with Josh Addo-Carr another line break back in equal third.