Broncos v Knights: Te Maire's time to shine; Klemmer late withdrawal

With games against the Storm and Eels still to come it's crucial that Kevin Walters' men take care of business against the 15th-placed Knights and get their defence back in order after conceding 66 points in the past fortnight.

The Knights are coming off a morale-boosting win over Wests Tigers and will fancy their chances of an upset on the back of Daniel Saifiti, Tyson Frizell and Mitch Barnett up front and Dane Gagai out wide.

After conceding 148 points at an average of 37 per game between Round 17-20, the Knights found some resolve against Wests Tigers and will need a similarly committed performance if they are to put the clamps on the Broncos.

The Rundown

Team news

Broncos: Centre Brenko Lee is out after he experienced hamstring tightness at training on Wednesday and was unable to take his place in Friday's captain's run. He is replaced by Delouise Hoeter. A change on the bench 24 hours before kick-off with Ryan James added to the 17 and Keenan Palasia going out.

After making a successful return from a rib injury for Wynnum Manly on Sunday, Te Maire Martin is back in the No.1 jersey.making a successful return from a rib injury for Wynnum Manly on Sunday. In the pack Billy Walters has been named to start at hooker with Jake Turpin on the bench.

Knights: A change on Friday with David Klemmer dropping out, replaced in the starting side by Jacob Saifiti, with Sauaso Sue added to the bench. Adam Clune is back in the No.7 jersey in place of Jake Clifford, who played several minutes with a fractured arm in Sunday’s victory over Wests Tigers and underwent corrective surgery on Tuesday to repair the fracture. Mitch Barnett is out with a thumb injury, replaced at lock by Mat Croker. Winger Edrick Lee remained in the squad when it was trimmed to 19 on Friday and could be a late inclusion as he looks to return from a foot injury.

Key match-up

Payne Haas v Daniel Saifiti: Two of the NRL's premier big men match motors in a clash that will shake the foundations of Suncorp Staduum. Haas is averaging 168 metres per game in 2022 and continues to set the standard for all Brisbane's fowards to follow. Stung by his Origin snub, Saifiti has responded with 422 running metres in the past three games as well as getting through a power of work defensively.

Stat Attack

The Knights have won more games away from home this season (4) than they have at McDonald Jones Stadium (2). They beat the Roosters at the SCG in round one, the Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium in Magic Round, the Warriors in Redcliffe in round 12 and Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium in round 21.

Click here to read orignal article

Source: NRL.com