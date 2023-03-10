Broncos v Cowboys: Match Preview

The Broncos upset reigning premiers Penrith last Friday night, out-enthusing the more favoured home side in the forwards, with a late field goal by skipper Adam Reynolds securing Brisbane's first victory in Panthers territory since 2009.

After missing four games at the end of last season due to suspension, Broncos prop Patrick Carrigan didn't miss a beat, with 50 tackles for the match. Fullback Selwyn Cobbo ran 197 metres in his first NRL game as the starting No. 1.

The Cowboys held on in a classic against Canberra to open their 2023 account, also winning with a field goal. Just like for the Broncos, it came off the boot of their skipper, with Chad Townsend stepping up to secure the win.

While happy to get the win, North Queensland will be looking to address the issues the team face in the second half of the match where they let an early 18-0 lead slip to be locked at 18-18 after the Raiders produced a spirited second-half fightback.

Team News

Broncos: Star signing Reece Walsh makes his first NRL appearance in a Broncos jersey after missing Round 1 with a facial fracture. Selwyn Cobbo moves to the wing after doing a fine job filling in at fullback so Jesse Arthars goes to 18th man. The forward pack is unchanged after a powerful first-up display against the premiers. No changes to the 17 in Thursday's update.

Cowboys: Stability was a hallmark of the Cowboys' success last year and 2023 is starting off in similar fashion as Todd Payten head into the Queensland derby with the same 17 that got the job done against Canberra in Round 1. No changes in Thursday's 24-hour update with Brendan Elliot 18th man and Riley Price remaining in the squad as the reserve.

