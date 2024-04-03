Broncos to unleash tallest NRL player

The 19-year-old, who ranks as the tallest player in the NRL at 205cm, has been named on the interchange in place of Xavier Willison who has been ruled out after a head knock at training.

Te Kura, a Queensland U19 representative, has been outstanding in the opening month of the Hostplus Cup for Broncos Affiliate Souths Logan.

In other team news, fullback Tristan Sailor, backrower Jaiyden Hunt and interchange ace Corey Oates all held their spots in the 17-man squad after strong efforts in Brisbane's 38-12 XXXX Derby thumping of the Cowboys at a sold-out Suncorp Stadium.

The Broncos take plenty of confidence into the southern road trip despite being without injured fullback Reece Walsh (facial fracture), prop Payne Haas (knee) and backrower Brendan Piakura (ankle).

This week Melbourne welcome back star five-eighth Cameron Munster as they face the Broncos in Melbourne.

The Storm enjoyed the bye last week after their unexpected defeat at the hands of the Knights the week before. The Broncos, brilliantly led by halfback Adam Reynolds surprised the Cowboys in the Brisbane rain. The Storm welcome back star five-eighth Cameron Munster, which should surely tip the scales in their favour.

Even with the Broncos missing several stars it promises to be a contest you should not miss, with the Storm coming out on top at home.

Storm hosting the Broncos seems to be one of the tougher games to tip this week. The Broncos, led by Adam Reynolds, proved they could win without the spark of Reece Walsh, thrashing the Cowboys in the rain.

This game really could go either way, but after having the week off to freshen up and assess where they went wrong against the Knights and enjoying the home ground advantage, Storm tipped to win this one.