Broncos face battle to keep gun centre as shock suitor enters race

The 22-year-old comes off contract in November and is on the radar of the Dolphins for their inaugural season in 2023.

Now, English rugby union scouts have got their eye on the England-born and raised outside back, according to Wide World of Sports.

It’s understood the Broncos want to retain Farnworth but may not have the cash to match the hefty $500,000 salary the Dolphins are reportedly prepared to offer.

WWOS reports English rugby also have a lot of cash to splash, making Brisbane’s fight even harder.

Farnworth debuted for the Broncos in 2019 and has gone on to play 41 games over three seasons. He scored three tries and set up a further seven across 20 games last season to claim the club’s Best Back award.

