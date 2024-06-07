Broncos duo embrace partnership

The visit is part of BSP and Brisbane Broncos’ partnership in a community engagement program where they have been able to tour various schools in NCD and help BSP spread the message of financial literacy and how important it is to the young boys and girls and build that strong culture of savings and managing their finances from a young age.

Current Broncos centre/ winger Deloise Hoeter and recently retired Titans and Broncos prop Ryan James while acknowledging the importance of the current partnership between Brisbane Broncos and BSP’s Community Engagement Program expressed their support and willingness to be of the program and to share their experiences in financial literacy with the schools and local community.

Deloiuse thanked BSP not just for financial literacy but all the good work they are doing with schools cricket program and netball which they’ll be doing on their next trip.

Former Broncos second rower/prop Ryan James who’s now part of the Broncos Community team as an ambassador and workshop facilitator was equally excited to be part of the trip and thanked BSP and Digicel coming together in such partnership to educate the community about financial literacy and a genuine community outcome.