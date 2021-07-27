Broncos in danger of losing another young gun; Warriors’ $1m play to replace RTS: Transfer Whispers

Meanwhile Roosters have a fight on their hands to retain Joey Manu with the Warriors set to offer him a mega $1 million a season deal.

Brisbane face the prospect of losing boom fullback Tesi Niu due to salary cap constraints as NRL rivals circle the teenage young gun.

The Broncos have already let rookie sensation Reece Walsh leave to join the Warriors, which is arguably the biggest recruitment and retention blunder of the season.

Channel 9s Ben Dobbin reported the Broncos are yet to offer Niu a new deal and face losing him at the end of his contract which expires this season.

“Tesi Niu, a revelation over the last four weeks playing fullback is in serious doubt to remain at Red Hill for 2022,” Ben Dobbin said on Channel 9.

“He is off-contract at the end of the year and the Broncos due to salary cap restraints at the moment haven’t been able to formally table an offer.

“They see him as a long-term centre although he has been a fullback this year, he has been very much the back-up fullback for them.

“I have been talking to the club today and they would love to keep Tesi Niu, but they are very aware of the interest that is coming from other clubs.

“It is going to be an interesting couple of weeks to see if they can table an offer that doesn't offend him.

“It looks set that he probably will leave Red Hill if he isn’t given a good enough offer.

“The playing group love playing with him. Ethan Bullemor saying today just how much he enjoys being around him.”

“Tesi has got a fair bit of X-factor and he has made some really big plays in recent weeks, which as a teammate is something you love,” Bullemor said.

The 19-year-old has scored four tries in 16 games for the Broncos since his NRL debut in 2020 and played one Test for Tonga Invitational in 2019.

NRL RIVAL’S $1 MILLION PLAY FOR ROOSTERS STAR

The Warriors are set to launch a monster $1 million a season bid for Roosters centre Joey Manu.

The Australian’s Brent Read reported the Warriors have told the Roosters they will make a play for Manu, who is off-contract at the end of 2022, when he is free to negotiate as of November 1.

“It is interesting because there have been some stories lately that the Roosters are desperate to tie Joey Manu down,” Read said on Triple M’s The Rush Hour with MG & Liam.

“He has got one year left on his deal from November 1, which means from November 1 he can start talking to other clubs.

“Someone from the Warriors has already reached out to the Roosters and said out of respect for you and your club we are letting you know right now. We are going to have a red hot go and Joey Manu from November 1.

“This was before the Warriors signed Reece Walsh because they were looking at Joey Manu as a fullback.

“But I understand they are still very keen on Joey Manu. They will look to play him at five-eighth in the No.6 jersey.

“I would imagine the offer for Joey Manu is going to be in the seven figure bracket. He is about to become the game’s next million dollar man.

“As I understand it the Warriors are willing to give him somewhere close to that.

“The Roosters have got a big fight on their hands in the next three months to try and tie Joey Manu down.

“If they can’t he is going to cop a massive offer from the Warriors.”

The 25-year-old has scored 37 tries in 109 games for the Roosters since his debut in 2016 and has three tries in eighth Tests for New Zealand to go with premierships in 2018 and 2019.

Unwanted Broncos playmaker Anthony Milford is set to decide between approaches from the Rabbitohs and the Titans in a bid to resurrect his NRL career.

Milford was shown the door by the Broncos with his $1 million a season deal set to expire at the end of 2021 and he had been linked with a short-term deal with the Eels for the remainder of the season.

However Fox league’s James Hooper revealed that the Rabbitohs will make a play for the 27-year-old with the money freed up by Dane Gagai’s departure to join the Knights on a three-year deal.

“We saw Dane Gagai is moving to the Newcastle Knights and as we know there is always a domino effect when someone makes a decision like that,” Hooper said on The Big League Wrap.

“So the Bunnies will definitely make a play to try and bring Anthony Milford to Redfern for next season.

“He would play in the halves with Cody Walker.

“The Gold Coast are also in there as well at the negotiating table, so he has got a decision to make.

“But it looks as though Anthony Milford will get an opportunity in the NRL definitely next season.”

Milford has a history with former Broncos assistant and Rabbitohs head coach as of next year Jason Demetriou.

The Samoan international has played seven Tests, two Origins for Queensland and has 68 tries and 358 points in 189 NRL games for the Raiders and Broncos since his debut in 2013.

STORM NOT LETTING STAR HOOKER GO ANYWHERE

Storm hooker Brandon Smith is set to stay with Melbourne and see out his contract until the end of 2022 at least.

Smith has been linked to the Bulldogs and Titans after requesting a release from the club to pursue a starting role at a rival club given Harry Grant's long-term mortgage on the Storm No.9 jersey.

However The Daily Telegraph reported the Storm are keen to keep Smith in light of Dale Finucane’s decision to join the Sharks on a four-year deal.

The Storm were originally willing to let Smith leave if they could agree on a suitable player swap with an NRL rival.

However given Smith covers the lock position, Finucane’s departure has made him even more vital for the club moving forward.

The 25-year-old cult hero has scored 10 tries in 17 games for the Storm this season and has started the bulk of the games at hooker in light of Grant’s injury troubles that have restricted him to just seven appearances.

The Storm are set to use the money freed up by Finucane’s departure to help secure Smith’s signature for the long-term.

Smith has scored 18 tries in 79 games for the Storm since his debut in 2017 and has also scored two tries in seven Tests for New Zealand.

GOULD SET TO KEEP FAITH IN BULLDOGS OUTCAST

New Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould is set to offer exiled halfback Kyle Flanagan the chance to prove he can be in the club’s long-term plans next season, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Flanagan was signed on a three-year deal which expires in 2023 by head coach Trent Barrett after he was shown the door by the Roosters last season.

However the 22-year-old has played just 10 games in his first season at Belmore as Barrett has preferred Jake Averillo as his No.7 for the majority of the year.

Flanagan’s lack of game time has fuelled reports the club is trying to offload him to an NRL rival or the Super League and were willing to chip in to see him play at another club.

However Gould reportedly wants to see how Flanagan fares playing behind a much improved forward pack next season, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The club have been busy in the transfer market and have acquired former Broncos enforcer and current short-term Panthers forward Tevita Pangai Jr, while former Dragons player Paul Vaughan has also been linked with the club.

The Bulldogs have also signed backline stars Josh Addo-Carr, Brent Naden and Matt Dufty, which makes their 2022 prospects much brighter.

Flanagan has scored six tries and 266 points in 39 NRL games since his debut for the Sharks in 2018 and was solid behind a strong Roosters forward pack in 20 games in 2020.

The knock on Flanagan is that he doesn’t challenge the line enough with his running game, which is believed to be why Trent Robinson cut short his stay at the Roosters.

However playmakers rarely find their feet in the NRL until their mid-20s so time is on Flanagan’s side and Gould may just back himself to help the halfback blossom in a stronger team next season.