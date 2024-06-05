Broncos captain Reynolds visits Digicel

Reynolds was accompanied by Broncos chief executive officer, Dave Donaghy and other club representatives including fellow players Deloiuse Hoeter and Ryan James.

Reynolds visit to Port Moresby is part of an existing BSP community partnership with the Brisbane Broncos who share similar core values and community commitments

The team arrived on Monday to launch the bank’s 2024 Financial Literacy which targets school-aged children and is part of their community initiatives.

As part of the BSP and Brisbane Broncos partnership community engagement, the team paid a courtesy call to the Digicel head office Digicel CEO Ketan Mehta and later engaged with Digicel staff for Q & A and sign autographs.

In his welcome remarks, CEO Mehta again emphasized the strong partnership between BSP and Digicel both commercially and providing telecommunications services and vice versa apart enhancing their services to the community at large.

BSP Corporate Sponsorship Manager, Amelia Minnopu thanked Digicel for the opportunity to bring their community partners Brisbane Broncos to Digicel. She said it’s been an exciting three days for the team so far who are primarily here to launch BSP’s 2024 Financial Literacy Program in schools and have done a fantastic job so far.

Broncos skipper, Adam Reynolds has been overwhelmed and excited to be back in the country this time the Broncos captain and embracing the experience once more.

Reynolds again thanked BSP for such a massive relationship which has been going on for several years now and the opportunity to spread the message on financial literacy is amazing.