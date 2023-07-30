Brisbane Tigers beat Hunters

Tigers proved too good over the Hunters at Totally Workwear Stadium on Sunday, as the home team posted a 32-18 victory.

But it didn't come easily for the Tigers, with a desperate Hunters outfit racing out to a 12-0 lead within the opening 11 minutes through Rodrick Tai and Solo Wane.

With the Hunters' finals hopes on the line, they went into the break up 12-4 - with Brisbane's sole first-half try coming through centre Solomona Faataape.

But the Tigers ran rampant in the second half to claim the two points and keep their hopes alive for a top-four on the Hostplus Cup ladder.

Fullback Corey Thompson said after the game that while he was proud of his team's resilience, they needed to sharpen up in the final three weeks of competition if they were to be a damaging force in the finals.

"I thought the boys were resilient," Thompson said.

"They had us under the pump for ages and we just kept defending and defending and hung onto our process and ended up coming over the top.

"We were disappointed (at halftime). We knew they were going to come out fast and we were a bit lazy in some areas. We built our pressure up and continued it into the second half.

"We can't just rely on being resilient moving forward. We actually need to compete and kick over the top of people. We can't just hang in there and make errors and make excuses and hope we win the game."

With their victory over PNG, the Tigers hold onto the fifth spot on the ladder after briefly slipping into sixth following Central Queensland's Saturday win over the Western Clydesdales.

The Tigers are on equal points with the fourth-placed Redcliffe Dolphins and still have one bye up their sleeve for the remaining three weeks.

In Round 20, Hunters meet Redcliffe Dolphins and Brisbane Tigers play Souths Logan Magpies.

In the other match results for Round 19,