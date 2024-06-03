Brisbane Broncos in town

It is pleased to have its Community Partner – Brisbane Broncos in Port Moresby this week to launch the banks’ 2024 Financial Literacy Program in schools.

BSP Retail General Manager, Daniel Faunt welcomed Brisbane Broncos Chief Executive Officer Dave Donaghy, Skipper Adam Reynolds, and other club representatives to Port Moresby on Monday 3rd June, 2024.

Faunt explained that BSP partners with reputable clubs such as the Brisbane Broncos as both organisations share similar core values and community commitments.

The partnership with the Australian National Rugby League club, the Brisbane Broncos as a community partner has helped reach over 3,000 school-aged children in selected schools through its financial literacy program since 2020. Overall, BSP’s Financial Literacy Training in communities has covered 25,000 plus participants since 2020.

“We are excited to have Reynolds visit this year, as we all know PNG has a lot of Brisbane Broncos fans. The essence of his visit is to highlight the work we are doing in the communities through our Financial Literacy programs that target school-aged children and our community initiatives. Through that love for sports and rugby, we hope to inspire and excite the next generation of leaders to start that financial journey and develop that savings culture while young,” Faunt added.

The Community Partnership also focuses on engaging with small and medium enterprise owners as well as the bank’s leadership management development program.

Donaghy said the club’s community partnership aligns with BSP’s having run programs like the Broncos First Nations Program and Beyond the Broncos Girls Academy programs that target students.

“We see ourselves as a very community-focused club. Our partnership with BSP which started in 2018 gives us a real opportunity to deliver programs like the financial literacy partnership that we’ve got in PNG. The wonderful thing about this trip is we’ve brought our captain Adam Reynolds who students can hear from first-hand about the importance of saving money. It’s an important part of life.”

“We invest a lot of time into our young players back in Brisbane to learn the importance of managing your money and there’s nothing more important for a kid to hear about that than from a legend like Reynolds and hopefully that has a greater impact than someone else delivering it,” Donaghy added.

The team will visit selected schools over the next two days and will make a presentation to the Operation Open Heart Program at the Port Moresby General Hospital amongst other activities.