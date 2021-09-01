Brisbane’s rebuild hinges on one man. If he slips through their fingers, it could crumble

Now there is conjecture about what he’s worth, his arrangement with his manager, Chris Orr, and his long-term future at the Broncos.

Haas has been a shining light for the Broncos during Anthony Seibold’s disastrous tenure and the first year of Kevin Walters’ rule at Red Hill.

He leads the Broncos in just about every single statistic you would want from a prop forward and receives praise accordingly.

Not only has Haas been their best player for three years, they have seen the likes of Matt Lodge, Tevita Pangai Jr, Reece Walsh and David Fifita leave, knowing Haas would be at least someone they could keep and would become the bedrock of the club. Now that’s not such a certainty.

“He’s the most pivotal player for that club since Gorden Tallis,” says Queensland hero Billy Moore.

“It’s almost illegal that a guy can be that big, play in the position he plays, and have such a big motor.

“He has redefined front row play because there is no decline in his performance level while he’s on the field.

“If the defence disrespect him he eats up the metres. He’s 21, and it’s mind boggling that he can be doing what he’s doing at that age.

“He’s almost been a lone wolf for the Broncos, if you asked me as a club CEO my No. 1 target, he’d be the one I’d go after.

“Psychologically if they were to lose Haas, the aura of the Broncos really gets tarnished even further. They never used to lose players they want to keep. That would show they are not the glitz and glamour club they used to be.”

Talk has emerged that Haas is unhappy, reportedly envious of what fellow front-rowers Lodge, who has since left the club, and Thomas Flegler were being paid.

Complicating matters further is Sonny Bill Williams being quoted in a story about Haas’ future. Williams usually keeps a low profile. So why talk now?

Apparently Williams has become a mentor for Haas, and while they share a background, the mirror image does not stop there.

Williams famously left Orr to join Khoder Nasser before walking out on the Bulldogs for the euros of Toulon.

To think history might repeat itself would be a hammer blow to the Broncos. Haas has been their best player for three years and would-be signings would be attracted by the lure of playing with the prop.

“The Broncos have lost so many young superstars in recent years and if they were to lose Haas, that’d be the biggest loss of the lot,” says James Graham.

“He’s the best player that they’ve got. You have to keep him.

“He’s a huge influencer on the result and you’ve also got to assume he’s only going to get better with age and experience.

“If you were thinking about going to Brisbane, you would want to play alongside him.”

Privately, Brisbane say no offer has been submitted at all. No six-year deal. No 10-year deal.

Conversations with Haas’ camp have been ongoing for some months after an approach by Orr.

The Broncos say there is no time pressure but reiterated that Haas sits firmly atop a list of priorities and that anything presented to them will be considered on its merits.

In one sense, that’s because he is on contract, but also because there is nothing that’s been brought to their attention.

The issue for Brisbane is that with other forces at play and they continue to underperform, there is a very real chance he could look for a fresh start.

“It would enter your mind (to leave),” says Moore. “Especially if the other option is top shelf and you realise: ‘If I go there, I’m no longer the lone wolf I can play with better players, I’ll look better and the opportunity to win and play finals football is there’.

“There would definitely be a temptation. At $550,000 he’s a steal and I’d imagine that the Broncos would be aware that he’s being underpaid and they will look to rectify that as soon as they can.

While there might be a temptation to join another club, another code might also be a possibility. Haas has made mention of his interest in pursuing an NFL career. And with Williams by his side, rugby union may also be inviting.

“I’d love him to stay in the game,” says Graham.

“But my biggest fear when you see an athlete and player of that quality, my thinking is: ‘Who’s going to want him?’ Is it rugby union, NFL, AFL, MMA? Whatever it may be, he looks like he’s got the potential to do anything he wants. You can see potential in him.

“He has attributes that you can’t coach. The chase back against Cronulla and the kick pressure against the Warriors for the two-point field goal which missed in the 78th minute.

“To have the energy and game awareness shows he’s got the qualities for another sport to look at and they would take a calculated risk along with the work ethic.”

Source: NRL.com Link to Original Story