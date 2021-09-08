BREAKING: 114-year first as Brisbane confirmed to host NRL Grand Final

Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium — formally known as Lang Park — is set to be announced as the venue of the NRL grand final within the next 24 hours, News Corp reports. The match will be played on Sunday, October 3, with tickets to set be sold at a similar rate to the State of Origin series.

While NSW has a 25-year NRL grand final contract, the governing body is in talks with the Queensland government to shift the competition’s showpiece event to Brisbane as Covid continues to plague Sydney.

Auckland’s Eden Park and Melbourne Cricket Ground were both considered, but recent outbreaks in both cities meant Suncorp Stadium became the only real viable option.

Hosting the grand final is a $25 million coup for the Queensland government, who last year hosted the AFL final and will also host this year’s Rugby Championship.

NSW Minister Stuart Ayres confirmed the state would not be able to host the event.

“Due to the current COVID-19 situation in Greater Sydney and across the state, the NSW Government has informed the NRL that unfortunately New South Wales is unable to host the 2021 NRL Premiership Grand Final on Sunday 3 October,” Minister Ayres said in a statement.

The news is another tough pill to swallow for NSW fans, who have been deprived of rugby league content in 2021 and were forced to have a reduced crowd at last year’s NRL final in Sydney.

Queensland was home to each of the three State of Origin fixtures in 2021 as Covid first prevented the opening match to be held in Melbourne, before game III was shifted away from Sydney after an outbreak.

News Corp also reports that negotiations say two Intrust Super Cup preliminary finals will be held as curtain-raisers before the NRL final.

On Monday, ARL Commissioner Kate Jones said an NRL grand-final at the 52,000-capacity Suncorp Stadium would be a special moment for the state.

“Both governments are very much committed to ensuring we get good outcomes for footy fans across the country,” Jones said.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to have a grand final in Queensland at Suncorp Stadium.

“I have been watching footy all my life and to have a grand final here in our own background is something I think all Queenslanders will really embrace.

“This is something we have been asking for as footy fans in the Sunshine State for years and it would be amazing to see it come to fruition.”

The only time Queensland audiences have witnessed a rugby league final was in 1997, when Broncos defeated the Sharks 26-8 in Brisbane.

The decision is justice for the strong support the NRL receives in Queensland, where the 52,000 Suncorp Stadium venue has always been well attended.

Sea Eagles and Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans said the venue hosting the final would be “special” and a dream come true for a Queensland boy.

“If the grand final is at Suncorp, it would be outstanding,” he said.

“I was born and raised in Queensland and nothing beats a full house at Suncorp. Queensland people love their footy and 50,000 fans at Suncorp would be an unforgettable experience.

“To run out onto Suncorp as a Queensland kid, it’s the stadium you dream of playing at.

“If we can get the grand final here and take advantage of that, it would be really special.

“There is a lot more motivation for me to be potentially playing a grand final at Suncorp.”

