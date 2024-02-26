Brazil Seal’s 6th FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Italy, making their debut in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ final, faced the formidable challenge of Brazil, the most successful team in the tournament's history.

Brazil's journey to the final included impressive victories over Japan and Iran in the knockout stages, while Italy triumphed in a nail-biting encounter against Belarus in the semi-finals, following their elimination of Tahiti in the quarter-finals.

Despite being the underdogs, Emiliano Del Duca's Italian squad seized the initiative with Gianmarco Genovali's early volley, claiming a vital lead. However, Brazil gradually found their rhythm, engaging in a relentless back-and-forth battle with Italy.

The turning point came with Brazil's seasoned star Rodrigo, who showcased his brilliance with a remarkable hat-trick. With over 100 appearances for his country, Rodrigo's performance proved decisive, overwhelming Italy's defense. Italy's challenges mounted as they suffered a red card in the second period, further tilting the balance in Brazil's favour.

Although Italy managed a late goal through Genovali, narrowing the margin, Marco Octavio's Brazilian side displayed composure and class, ultimately securing victory and the coveted trophy.

The triumph marked Brazil's dominance in beach soccer, reaffirming their status as the undisputed champions of the sport.