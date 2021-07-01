Brave Hunter Recovering

Medical specialists are pleased with Bire’s rehabilitation. It’s hoped that he can be discharged from hospital in the next two weeks.

According to Hunters management, he will be out of action for the Hunters for an indefinite period.

Jokadi has requested that no further details of his condition be released at this stage and hopes that people respect his wishes and privacy.

He remains in contact with his teammates on the Gold Coast and with family at home. Bire is also very grateful for the messages of support that continue to be sent via media@pnghunters.com.

