Boxing Tournaments Set For June

The tournament known as “Thursday Fight Night” to be staged every Thursday night for the next three months starting in June.

The fight night is an initiative of Team Raka Boxing League run by PNG Pro Boxer, Junior Kauka Raka.

He said this is a new initiative to help expose and market raw boxing talents from NCD and Central province, which can set a pathway for them to pursue a career in the sport of boxing.

Team Raka Boxing League Tournament Director, Raka said this is a new approach that they are taking in amateur boxing to provide opportunities for young boxers to come out and showcase their talents in a big stage.

Raka said with all due respect to the passing of Oceania Fights Promotion Executives, late Ben Micah and late Martin Beni, boxing must continue at the grassroots level in order build up more young talents that can bring the sport forward.

The main objective behind the Thursday Fight Night is to set a new platform for boxing at the amateur level and make it more competitive.

Raka said out of 17 clubs in NCD, nine have registered and he is urging teams from Central and Hiri villages to come forward and register at K250 per club.