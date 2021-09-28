Boxing Goes Next Level

Chairman of PNG Referee and Judges Joe Efi, and Chairman for Hiri Boxing Association John Ono, facilitated the training.

The eight were certified as amateur boxing referees and judges are Simon Kusunan, Kisojau Sapak, Pethro Ismael, Shelinah Rake, Anisa Wulau, Vois Benedict, Len Meli and Steven Torima.

Efi said the training now allows New Ireland to host its own tournaments and conduct matches, without having to fly in technical expertise from Port Moresby to preside over matches.

He also said there is still a need for more training for boxing referees and judges throughout PNG.

President of New Ireland Boxing Association Suga Ray said look forward to hosting national and international tournaments.

Ray added that this December, two female boxers from Australian a visiting the province, while in April 2022, a Queensland team will be in the province.

Photo credit: NIPG